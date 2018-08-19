Share:

KARACHI - Admission test for the next semester of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) will be held at Karachi and Hyderabad centres simultaneously at 10:00am on Sunday (today). The admission test will held at the main campus of the university at Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi and at Lal Qila restaurant in Hyderabad. It is worth mentioning here that MAJU has offered admissions in BS Biosciences, Accounting and Finance, Computer Sciences and Software Engineering, BBA, BE Electrical and Computer System Engineering. For master’s programmes, MAJU has offered admissions in MS in Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Economics and Finance, Management Science, Project Management and Electrical Engineering, MBA and MCS.

A spokesman for the university had said that students who wish to take admission to the MAJU may submit their application forms by Saturday evening to participate in the test. He said that students who appeared in the intermediate final year examination this year may also submit admission forms to participate in test. The spokesman further said that students who secured 60 per cent marks in intermediate examinations can apply for admission in BE Electrical and Computer System degree programmes.

It is mentioned here that MAJU, which is one of the most emerging private sector university of this region, is famous for its high discipline, moral and cultural values and educational environment. MAJU has signed MoUs with various international universities for collaboration and promotion of educational and research activities.