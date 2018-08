Share:

FAISALABAD:–A man gunned down his brother over some domestic issue here in the remit of city police on Saturday. According to police, suspect namely Jahanzaib after engaging in a domestic dispute with his brother Waseem, 28, opened fire on the latter in a fit of rage. As a result, Waseem died on the spot. Police shifted the body to hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the heirs after autopsy.