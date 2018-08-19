Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party’s Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday took oath as Sindh chief minister, retaining the post which he was given in 2016.

Acting Governor of Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani administered the oath to Murad in Urdu language at a ceremony at Governor’s House. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, senior party leaders, lawmakers from both treasury and the opposition and diplomats were also present to witness the ceremony. After Shah’s oath, tenure of the caretaker government led by Sindh Chief Minister Fazalur Rehman came to an end.

Shah became an MPA for fourth time on July 25 after winning the general elections from PS-80, his native Sehwan district. He defeated Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah of the Sindh United Party quite comfortably. During vote count for chief minister’s office at Sindh Assembly, Murad bagged 97 votes, defeating Shahryar Mahar, joint candidate of three major opposition parties — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Grand Democratic Alliance. He managed to get 61 votes. This is PPP’s third consecutive tenure in the province and Murad was sworn in as chief minister of Sindh for the second time in a row. He was elected leader of the house in July 2016 when the party leadership had decided to replace party stalwart Syed Qaim Ali Shah. Murad became an MPA for the first time in 2002 when he was elected from PS-77. He remained part of Qaim Ali Shah’s cabinet from 2008 to 2013 and held portfolios of irrigation and finance.

In the 2013 general elections, Murad was being considered as PPP top contender for the chief minister’s office, but he was barred from contesting the election over dual nationality charges. However, he returned to the provincial assembly after winning the by-polls in November 2014, paving his way to becoming the finance minister. Murad’s father Syed Abdullah Ali Shah had served as chief minister of Sindh from October 1993 to November 1996.