Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Saturday asked officers to implement open door policy to resolve people's problems, saying that they should use their authority for well being of the public and contributing towards progress of the country.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Commissioner's Office Gujranwala to review law and order, tree plantation, measures to combat possible floods and campaigns against polio and dengue. Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Saqib Zafar, Commissioner Gujranwala Asadullah Faiz, Regional Police Officer Shahid Hanif, Deputy Commissioner Dr Shoib Tariq and officer concerned attended the meeting, according to a hand-out issued here Saturday.

The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioners and heads of police in districts to take effective steps for maintaining law and order in their areas as protection of life and property was the prime responsibility of the government. He said that welfare projects should be designed keeping in view the needs of people and all departments should extend cooperation to one another for timely completion

of the schemes."All of us should be aware of our responsibilities. Government officers should work for strengthening the system and achieving national goals," he added.

The Chief Secretary also ordered the administration of districts to start cleanliness drive. The commissioner Gujranwala gave a detailed briefing to the meeting.

Later, the chief secretary visited the District Headquarters Hospital and inspected different wards and inquired patients about healthcare facilities being provided to them. Speaking on the occasion, he said that steps were being taken to provide the latest medical facilities; a burn centre and children hospital would be established in Gujranwala soon. Announcing provision of required land for expansion of dialysis centre set up in the hospital with the cooperation of Anjuman Falah-o-Behbood Marizan, the chief secretary said that services of the best architect would be hired for design and quality construction work would be ensured for the dialysis centre.

Collaboration between PU, KEMU

Punjab University Faculty of Health Sciences Acting Dean Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar has visited King Edward Medical University (KEMU) and had a meeting with the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Gondal. Since KEMU is a premier institution in Health Sciences, Dr Rubeena solicited academic and research collaboration between the two institutions. The VC KEMU shared his vision for the development of academic and research culture in the university and expressed his willingness to share his institutions’ expertise with PU. Dr Rubeena appreciated the leadership of Prof Dr Gondal and requested him to help PU for clinical training of students.

OUR STAFF REPORTER