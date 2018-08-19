Share:

LAHORE - National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Inspector General Amir Zulfiqar Khan on Saturday said that it was top priority to serve the commuters by ensuring well-mannered conduct, courtesy and indiscriminate enforcement of law.

Addressing the merit award ceremony for children of NH&MP officials on outstanding performance in matriculation examination here at Alhamrah Art Council, he urged the NH&MP officials to behave politely with the commuter and facilitate them besides ensuring strict enforcement of rules and laws.

The NH&MP IG said the department had maintained highest achievements with all available resources, adding that delivery of prompt assistance to the road users was the trademark of the department.

He asked the officers to produce best possible results with available recourse through professional approach, adding that through scientific approaches, best results could be obtained. Amir Zulfiqar said that NH&MP would continue organizing such merit based award distribution ceremonies for the children of NH&MP employees in order to boost their morale,adding that such programmes would also help in recognition of parents' efforts towards the education of their children.

Addressing on the occasion, NH&MP DIG Commandant Training College Sheikhupura Mehboob Aslam appreciated the initiative by the IG NH&MP in organizing such a programme and said that the ceremony was arranged first time in the history of NH&MP.

He said the NH&MP IG had put in place a number of measures for the welfare of force including signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Punjab Group of Colleges for education of martyred NH&MP officials' children, on-job training initiative and paramedical training of NH&MP employees for provision of first aid treatment to commuters in road emergencies.

The IG also introduced an updated system of taking prompt action against the violations of traffic rules and laws on national highways and motorways, he added.

Earlier, Amir Zulfiqar Khan awarded cash prizes and rewards among children of NH&MP officials for their outstanding performance in matriculation examination.

DIG Headquarters Raja Riffat Mukhtar, DIG Central Zone Ahmad Arslan Malik, DIG Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, DIG North Waqar Abbasi, all SSPs and senior police officers attended the ceremony.