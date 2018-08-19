Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Saturday nominated its MNA Dr Arif Alvi , a diehard worker of the party and one of its founding members, as its candidate for the slot of the president.

PTI’s Secretary Information and information-designate Fawad Chaudhry announced the nomination of Dr Alvi through Twitter some hours after Imran Khan took oath as 22nd prime minister of the country. “PTI has nominated Dr Arif Alvi as its candidate for president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” Fawad Chaudhry wrote.

The announcement of Dr Alvi’s nomination got mixed response within and outside the party.

Many PTI old workers have appreciated the nomination of Dr Alvi for being an old face of the party but at the same time they have criticised the decision on the grounds that he is well-educated and hardworking political worker and he has been given the toothless position of president. Many within PTI are of the view that Dr Alvi should have been assigned some ministry for better delivery as he is known for his painstaking paperwork and innovative ideas.

Dr Alvi is a member of the National Assembly from NA-247 (Karachi). He will have to vacate his NA seat as the Constitution of the 1973 states if a member of the Parliament or provincial assembly is elected as president, his/her seat shall become vacant on the day he enters upon his office.

He has been elected MNA for the second time as he also remained member of the lower house from Karachi’s old NA-250 as a result of last 2013 general elections.

Dr Alvi, a dentist by profession, has served in many committees and sub-committees of the National Assembly as well as parliament in the last five years and has shown his ability to deliver as a lawmaker. He also remained member of the Public Accounts Committee, Electoral Reforms Committee, Biometric Electronic Voting Committee, and Overseas Pakistanis Voting Committee. In the last five years, he was used to be seen frequently in the corridors of the parliament while having his laptop bag. He is one of the rare parliamentarians who had issued his five-year performance reports for the voters of his constituency before July 25 election.

Dr Alvi contested for Sindh Assembly seats in the general elections of 1997 and 2002 but faced a defeat.

He remained secretary general of PTI from 2006 to 2013. Later, he was appointed the president of PTI’s Sindh chapter in 2016 and holds this position till date. According to the personal Twitter handle of Dr Arif Alvi , he is a member of the PTI’s Core Committee since 1996— the year party was founded by Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

President Mamnoon Hussain is set to retire on 9th of next month after completion of his five-year term and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the presidential election on September 4.

The electoral college for the presidential election comprises members of the Senate, National Assembly and four provincial assemblies and voting is held through a secret ballot.