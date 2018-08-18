Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Samuel L Jackson wants to return to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise. The 69-year-old actor portrayed Jedi master Mace Windu in Episode I-III and though his alter ego was killed off after losing an arm and being thrown from a window during a fight in the third film, ‘Revenge of the Sith’, he hasn’t given up hope of being asked to reprise the character in some form. He said: ‘’You know, it’s not that crazy that Jedi can fall from great heights and survive. ‘’And how many one-handed people are roaming about in that galaxy? Quite a few... ‘’I’ve still got the old Jedi spirit. I’m down. ‘’If they call me, I’ll show up - hell, I’m hanging around just for that.”