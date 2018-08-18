Share:

SIALKOT-A schoolchild astonished his teachers and schoolfellows by giving stunning performance in making sketches in the school.

Everyone was wondered after seeing his unique artistic skills in his little age. Abdul Maleek, 15, is the student of 9th class at Govt Boys High School Daska.

He is enriched with making the pencil sketches. He gave an amazing performance before the teachers and students while making several sketches with pencils.

They said that it was not possible for everyone of his age to make such difficult sketches at a public place.

After the unbelievable performance, the teachers and students gave him the title of 'Little Sketch Master'.

On the occasion, Abdul Maleek termed it God-gifted talent. He said that the natural talent was his passion and he asked the government to ensure the proper encouragement at every level for the promotion of the art.

He wished to serve the nation and uphold the prestige of Pakistan by participating in the national and international competitions. He said that art was his passion.

His father Ihsan Ahsan, a Daska-based educationist, said his son has God-gifted talent. He is endowed by the Allah Almighty with sterling quality of hard work, he said.

His mother Taskeen Akbar, who is also a leading educationist, said her son started his drawing when he was merely two years old. His first drawing was an umbrella.

"As a child, The Lion King was his favourite movie. It stirred his interest in the animals. Animal Planet and Nat Geo further polished his liking and knowledge in the animals.

He has his personal collection of more than 50 books, quite unique and very knowledgeable about the animals.

That's why he was keenly observant about different spices of animals and birds," his mother said.

She said, "In his childhood, his focus of drawing was animals and birds particularly dinosaurs, lions, whales and eagles. Recently, he has shifted his focus towards making sketching."