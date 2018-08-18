Share:

HAFIZABAD-Local citizens have expressed their grave concern over the non-functioning of CCTV cameras installed in the city to check the activities of suspects.

Rana Khalid Mahmood, the persident of Awami Mahaz, said that the district administration had installed CCTV cameras in the city by spending millions of rupees and its control room had been established in Jinnah Public Hall. But for the past some time, no person has been deputed in the control room, he said.

As a result, he added, the whole network had been badly affected. He said that most of the cameras were not functioning properly.

He called upon the administration to ensure proper functioning of CCTV cameras to check the activities of suspicious persons without further delay.

The office-bearers of Muttahida Mahaz Asataza led by its president Riaz Ahmad Tarar, Aqeel Azad, Zubair Ahmad Hanjra and others continued their protest for the second consecutive day. They protested against the failure of the police for not arresting the criminals who had deprived five lady teachers of Government Girls High School Sooianwala of Rs125,000 while they were on way to Alipur Chatha in a rickshaw near canal bridge Nakki Chatha on Monday.

They demanded immediate arrest of the bandits to provide sense of security to the teachers particularly lady teachers. They have called upon the RPO Gujranwala to order the police to ensure early arrest of the accused.

Meanwhile, they demonstrated in front of the office of District Accounts Officer to protest against non-payment of conveyance allowance to the teachers and have called upon the higher authorities to transfer the Accounts Officer due to his anti-teachers policy.

Admin warns adulterators,

profiteers of stern action

Adulteration and profiteering in food items prices would not be tolerated and the violators would be dealt with sternly to provide relief for the general public, warned District Price Control Committee.

The District Price Control Committee meeting was attended among others by ADC (Revenue) Amna Rafique, AC Hafizabad Faisal Abbas Mangat, AC Pindi Bhattian Tanvir Yaseen, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Aslam and wholesale and retail traders. The committee re-fixed the retail prices of beef, mutton, rice and other daily use commodities in consultation with the traders.

It warned that those traders found overcharging would be dealt with sternly. It also directed the Special Price Control Magistrates to ensure availably of commodities at fixed rates and take strict action against those found fleecing the consumers. The DC nominated Amna Rafique ADC (R) as focal person and directed her to review the performance of Price Control Magistrate every week.