LOS ANGELES-Tara Reid thinks there’s going to be another ‘American Pie’ movie.

The 42-year-old actress played Vicky Lathum in the original 1999 movie, it’s 2001 sequel, and the fourth installment, ‘American Reunion, in 2012, and she’s excited about the possibility of reprising the role again in the near future.

Asked if she’d do more ‘American Pie’ movies, she said: ‘’Absolutely, and I think there could be one more.

‘’A couple of weeks ago I was at a party and I ran into the directors.

‘’I was like, ‘Come on guys, when are you going to make another ‘American Pie’?’ They said, ‘I think it’s going to happen.’ They’ve never said that before.’’

Tara’s also been a firm fixture in the ‘Sharknado’ series but with the franchise coming to an end with the upcoming sixth movie, ‘The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time’, she’s looking forward to doing something new.

She told Britain’s Star magazine: ‘’It’s a crazy feeling to think we’re not doing it any more after six years.

‘’Next year, when January rolls around, it won’t be ‘Sharknado’ season, but hopefully I’ll be doing other films and won’t miss it so much. There’ll definitely be a melancholy feeling.’’

And the blonde beauty has a number of new projects in the pipeline.

She said: ‘’I’m in several movies. One is ‘Party Bus To Hell’, about these kids going to a music festival in a bus that breaks down in the desert and it turns into a nightmare.

‘’There’s also one called ‘Art Of The Dead’ about paintings that are haunted.

‘’Another is ‘Attraction’. I play an FBI agent who finds terrorist groups. You’ll see a range to my acting that you’ve not seen for a while.’’