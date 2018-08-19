Share:

ISLAMABAD - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Prime Minister Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi on assuming the office of the premier of Pakistan.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Khan, the Turkish president extended his heartfelt congratulations and wished him success.

“I wholeheartedly believe that our relations, which take their strength from our peerless bonds of fraternity and amity, will develop even further in every field towards the welfare and prosperity of our people.

The solidarity that you have displayed and the support that you have extended to us in the recent critical period that our country has been passing through, reinforces our belief that your sapient leadership will help further advance bilateral relations between Turkey and Pakistan to new heights,” a press release Saturday quoted the contents of the letter.

President Erdogan also reiterated his best wishes for the welfare and well-being of the brotherly people of Pakistan.

Rouhani calls for better

ties under Khan

Monitoring Desk adds: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also extended his sincere congratulations to Imran Khan on his election as Pakistan's new prime minister, expressing hope that the two countries would further improve relations during his tenure.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, as always and particularly during the new era, expresses its readiness to expand relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," Rouhani said in a congratulatory message to Khan on Saturday.

The Iranian president said in his message that Khan's election was the result of willpower of the brave Pakistani nation.

Rouhani expressed hope that the Muslim world would witness growing unity and convergence, and the two neighboring and friendly countries of Iran and Pakistan would boost bonds during Khan's term in office.

US welcomes Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan received congratulatory messages from all around the globe as he now holds the title of being the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan.

With the flooded well-wishes from not only sportsmen, celebrities or politicians, Khan earned laudatory comments from the US also.

Heather Nauert, spokesperson of US Department of State, said his country was looking forward to maintain peace and amity on international level as Khan stepped in and took charge as the newly-elected prime minister of Pakistan on Saturday.

“We recognise and welcome the newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on taking the oath of office. For over 70 years, the relationship between the United States and Pakistan has been a vital one.

The United States looks forward to working with Pakistan’s new civilian government to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and the region”, says Heather Nauert, spokesperson of US Department of State while she sends her well-wishes for Khan like many others.