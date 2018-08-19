Share:

KARACHI - Two policemen were detained on Saturday after they were found involved in mysterious killing of a minor girl during a crossfire between the police and suspected robbers in Defence area on the eve of 71th Independence Day of Pakistan.

A ten-year-old girl, namely Aymal was killed under mysterious circumstances during an exchange of fire between the police and the robbers in Defence area.

Earlier, the police had claimed that the girl was killed by the firing of the robbers as what the police had also claimed to have killed a suspected robber who killed by the girl over offering resistance on a robbing bid.

The police investigations revealed that the girl was killed by the firing of the policemen. This was disclosed by the District South SSP Javed Alam Odho during a press conference held at his office on Saturday.

DIG Odho said that a detailed investigation was conducted over the incident and both the policemen who were on motorcycle patrol and conducted an encounter were also detained about to probe a matter which confirmed that the girl was killed by their firing. The officer said that both the policemen, namely Babar and Javed were on motorcycle patrol when they tried to foil a robbing bid, adding that the armed men opened indiscriminate fire at them.

In retaliation, the police also fired back, resultantly, one of the three suspects had been died at the spot while a minor girl was also killed by the firing of the policemen.

The officer further said that the victim’s father Omar Adil had claimed that his daughter was killed by the firing of the police, adding that upon which, Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh also visited the victim’s family and formed a police team to probe a case. The police investigators then initiated investigations and collected the evidences including the CCTV footage which confirmed that the girl was killed by the firing of police constable, Babar. The officer further said that the police had also killed a criminal during an exchange of fire, who along with his companions had robbed at least ten people on the same night. The officer further said that the policemen opened fire about to kill or injure the criminals but the bullet mistakenly hit and killed a girl. The officer said that the policemen could have lost their lives if they do not retaliate timely. He said that the inquiry report suggested to have register a case against policeman who killed a girl while further investigation was underway.

COUPLE DIES FROM SUFFOCATION

A couple died from suffocation inside their home in Rehri Goth on Saturday.

According to police officials, the incident took place at a small house in Rehri Goth within the limits of Sukkan police station. Police said that the couple was asleep when the incident took place, adding that the generator was on and the couple died of suffocation due to smoke generated by the generator.

Police said that extra contingent of the law enforcers and volunteers from different organisations reached the site and found the couple dead.

Their bodies were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico legal formalities and later, handed over to their heirs. Police officials said that the couple was later, identified as Salman Sabir, 22, and Komal Salman, 20. Police further said that the neighbouring people alerted when they found the generator switch on despite the restoration of the electricity and later, they informed the police about the incident. No case has been registered as the police did not find any criminal act over the incident as the couple died accidently, officials said.

ABDUCTION BID FOILED

Police on Saturday claimed to have foiled the bid to kidnap a minor boy. The police safely recovered the minor and arrested the suspected kidnapper.

Police officials said that Shahid Khan had kidnapped a minor, Majid Ali, from Qauidabad area on Friday, adding that he had an intention to use the kidnapped for begging on the streets. However, the Defence police arrested him.

Police officials said that the suspect has also confessed the kidnapping, adding that the boy has safely been recovered and has also been handed over to the family.

The police, however, has registered a case against the kidnapper and initiated further investigations about to ascertain the previous involvement in the kidnapping cases by the arrested accused. Further investigation was underway.

On the other hand, District Central police claimed to have arrested at least 17 suspects during ongoing raids in parts of the District Central.

Their arrests were disclosed during a press conference held by District Central SSP Irfan Baloch on Saturday. According to SSP Baloch, six motorcycle lifters were also among the arrested suspects, adding that three suspects who were involved in snatching cash from the people who come after withdrawing cash from ATMs were also among the arrested suspects.

The officer also claimed to have recovered at least 22 motorcycles, arms, ammunitions and drugs from their possession.