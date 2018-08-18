Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-A three-member Unicef delegation, led by its Country Head Aida Girma Melaku visited the District Health Authority office and discussed various matters pertaining to improving the healthcare delivery system further.

The delegation, comprising Unicef Provincial Health officer Dr Tahir Manzoor and Provincial Program Officer Dr Quratulain was briefed by DO Health (PS) Dr Kazim Khan in detail about Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn, Child Health (IRMNCH) and Nutrition Programme Punjab. DHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Sadiq Baloch presided over the meeting.

Later, the delegation members went to the office of Deputy Commissioner Qaiser Saleem for a formal meeting. All the officers concerned including DHA CEO Dr Sadiq Baloch, Dr Kazim Khan, District Coordinator IRMNCH Program Dr Shahid Riaz attended the meeting.

The delegation specially focused on EPI (immunization services), MCH care services and Diarrhoea & Pneumonia control project during a visit to BHU Jadeywala and BHU Doaaba.

The delegation members lauded health facilities delivery 24/7 and further showed satisfaction over the initiatives undertaken to improve healthcare delivery system within the available resources. The visitors also lauded the role of Dr Sadiq Baloch and his team for excellent services in primary health management.