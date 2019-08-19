Share:

GUJRANWALA - Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood on Sunday inaugurated the “every person---two tree” plantation campaign by planting a sapling on the premises of commissioner office.

Officers of agriculture, forest and other government departments were present on the occasion. While addressing the ceremony, the commissioner said that about 1 million saplings would be planted during the current monsoon season for which the Forest Department had completed its arrangements, and this target would be achieved by the collaboration of education, agriculture, forest and other government departments throughout the region.

He further said that trees were the beauty of the land. “Besides government departments, every citizen should plant a tree,” he said, and adding that tree plantation should not be taken as tradition but it should be considered as national and moral obligations to promote clean and pleasant environment.

Meanwhile, RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi and Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar also planted saplings at the RPO office and DHQ hospital premises. Police officers, political and social personalities, MS Dr Anjum Sohail Butt and other officers were also present on these occasions.

TWO DIE SEPARATELY

A youth was killed in an exchange of fire between two rival groups here at Nowshera Virkan. It was reported that there was an enmity between two groups in Mohallah Bath. The other night, both groups exchanged fire. Resultantly, one person named Gulfam sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot. Police started investigation.

Meanwhile, one died and two injured in a road accident here at Morr Emanabad. It was reported that Rickshaw driver Zafar, his friend Naveed and one passenger were going on a Rickshaw when a truck collided with it. Resultantly, unknown passenger died on the spot while Rickshaw driver Zafar and his friend Naveed received injuries.

NABBED

Model town police have arrested two drug pushers and recovered big quantity of Charas from them. It was reported that on a tip-off a police party under the supervision of SHO Iqbal Aujla set up a picket on GT Road. During search, they recovered 2.84kg of Charas from accused Zeenat and Rahat and registered a case against them.