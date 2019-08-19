Share:

#JusticeforRehan was trending in Pakistan on Monday in support for the teenage boy who was killed after brutally being tortured over accusations of stealing from a bungalow in the Bahadurabad area of Karachi.

According to police, two alleged robbers attempted to enter a bungalow near Kokan Ground in Bahadurabad. The security guard in the area caught one – identified as 17-year-old Rehan – while the other one managed to escape.

The bungalow’s owner and neighbours tied Rehan by his hands and beat him. A video circulating on social media showed the teenager unable to move, with his hands tied to a metallic grill and his pants forcefully taken off.

In reaction to the teenager’s death, social media came out seeking justice. Celebrities such as Mahira Khan, Veena Malik and Armeena Khan also spoke on the issue.

“Oh my God my heart. How could they do that?? How could they kill a boy? Torture him? How did not a single person stop it!!! We have become so bloody desensitized we freaking record videos calmly while someone is beaten to death!!! #JusticeforRehan,” tweeted Mahira Khan.

“Saw some of the pictures & its horrific to say the least. We r a peace loving country. Authorities should take a look in this case & make sure to set example. So that no such cases happen in the future. How can people be so heartless, it's beyond my imagination. #JusticeforRehan,” said Veena Malik.

“To the poor teen from Bahadurabad who was killed mercilessly on a mere suspicion of burglary (just a suspicion). They tortured him for two hours and did not stop even though there was a call to prayer (azaan) in the background. #RIP kid, your crime is that you were born poor,” tweeted Armeena Khan.

Speaking to journalists, Rehan’s father said his son worked as a butcher during Eid-ul-Azha. He added that Rehan told him he was going to collect money from his work but never returned home.

Police have arrested the owner of the bungalow, Daniyal, and his friend, Zubair, in connection with the murder. Police further said they were carrying out further investigation into the incident.