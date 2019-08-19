Share:

India has practically terminated the Indus Water Treaty as in its latest act of aggression against Pakistan, the Modi-led Hindu nationalist government opened three out of five spillways of the Ladakh Dam and outlets of Alchi Dam without preschedule.

Consequently, about 200,000 cusecs water has been released into the River Sutlej without any intimation, which has caused flood-like situation in Pakistani river system.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Spokesperson Brigadier Mukhtar Ahmed said that a flood relay coming from Indian Punjab in the Sutlej River could enter Pakistan at any time this afternoon.

He said at present, the water level at Ganda Singh Wala village in Kasur District was around 16 to 17 feet and 24,000 cusecs of water was entering at Ganda Singh Wala till last reports came in.

According to NDMA, 150,000 to 200,000 cusecs water from Indian Punjab will be spilled into Ganda Singh Wala – a border village near Kasur, during next 12 to 24 hours.

Kasur district administration has been alarmed about the situation and has been ordered to take necessary measures in this regard.

The spokesperson said all federal and provincial bodies, including forces, were ready to cope with any untoward situation.

The administrations of Kasur and other districts located at the bank of the Sutlej and Chenab have been advised to take necessary measures to

tackle any emergency situation.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Muhammad Hashim Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Asif Bilal Lodhi

visited the areas in Kasur district, which can be affected by the flood water.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) issued flood alerts after India released water into River Sutlej and Alchi dam.

A red alert has been issued to the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority and the administration of all the districts along the Indus

River as the released water will enter into the Indus River at Kharmung area.

According to a notification issued on Monday, the water would take 12 hours to reach Tarbela dam and around 15-18 hours to reach Dera Ismail Khan.

The authorities at Tarbela have been instructed by NDMA to regulate the inflow and water discharge to overcome flooding situation.

On the other hand, according to concerned authorities, about 440,000 cusecs of water passing through the Indus River near Kot Mithan has been

categorised as a ‘high-flood’ situation, officials said. Dozens of localities have been inundated due to flooding in Rajanpur area and hundreds of acres of cotton crop have been severely damaged.

According to latest reports, dozens of villages have been evacuated by the authorities.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (Met) has also issued a flood/weather advisory. According to the department, "very heavy to

extremely heavy rainfall has been observed over the upper and lower catchments of Rivers Sutlej, Beas and Ravi during the last 72 hours".

India is bound to inform Pakistan from July 1 as per the agreement.

Under the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, India has to preschedule its spillway openings. PM Narendra Modi’s government has decided to suspend meetings

of the Indus Water Commission, which was formed to resolve disputes over water sharing.

On August 5, India revoked articles 370 and 35A of its Constitution that had secured special autonomy of Kashmiris for seven decades through a

rushed presidential order. Following this, Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations with New Delhi and suspended all bilateral trade.