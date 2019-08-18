Share:

While the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is the powerhouse of manufacturing Hindu supremacist ideologies, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the body tasked with implementing them. In the last days of BJP’s previous tenure, Indian Prime Minister, a former member of RSS, ordered his military to violate Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty. Pakistan displayed a mature response not only on domestic but on the international front as well. However, the international response to Indian aggression was disappointing. Emboldened by the silence of the global community, the Modi-led BJP is becoming more and more belligerent with every passing day. In response to India’s aggression, Pakistan is left with no other option but to issue a warning to India against any possible adventurism. The civil and military leaders rightly put India in its place.

India has to take the warning of Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor seriously. Because, if she ignores the message that Pakistan will respond forcefully, the already fragile peace in the region will get compromised. Modi’s government has to show restraint. It has already disturbed the peace in the region by revoking Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution. As if that was not enough, the firing of the Indian troops in the recent days has resulted in civilian casualties across the Line of Control (LoC).

Mr Qureshi has already told the world about Indian intentions. Now the world needs to exert pressure on Indian leaders not to engage in any fake flag operation near LoC. Pakistan cannot remain silent anymore. Nor can the comity of nations. The United Nations (UN) in general and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in particular have this responsibility on their shoulders to stop India from disturbing the peace in South Asia and both bodies, the UN as well as UNSC, need to address the primary fault line, i.e., Kashmir.

So far, the international community has not even made a token protest against India’s aggression leave alone stopping it. Time is of the essence. If the UN remains indifferent to the plight of Kashmiris and Indian aggression, the international body will fail. Should any conflict arise between the two South Asian nuclear-armed states, the failure will be that of the UN. The lofty claim of saving the future generations from the scourge of war that the UN has inscribed in its charter is under attack. For the UN and UNSC, it is now or never.