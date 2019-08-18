Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government completed its first year of government on Sunday, and what a year it has been.

Considering PTI, during the 2018 General Elections, presented itself as the party breaking the status quo and built its message upon bringing a revolution, there has been additional scrutiny of the party’s first year performance and its fulfilment of its promises. According to Minister Firdous Awan, PTI is planning to present a one-year performance review. On the other side, the opposition is giving harsh verdicts on the government’s performance, with PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb calling it a “report of failures”.

So how well did the government really do?

Even the government itself would admit the past one year has not been a shining beacon of exemplary rule. The country witnessed several shortcomings and hardships, with many of PTI’s promises left undone- the party’s attempt to counter the housing crises is largely underwhelming, it cannot seem to get the cabinet in order with several shuffling and the promise to de-politicise the Punjab Police has had many hurdles, with three Police Chiefs transfers. Despite its populist campaigning, PTI is now advertising that the progress it has made will need time to present itself.

There are some changes PTI has made that indeed set the pathway for change. The government has expanded the tax bracket. There have been several successful international visits. The government has started initiatives like the poverty alleviation plan, Ehsas, and the Sehat Insaf Card, which are described as flagship programmes. It remains to be seen if these efforts will take off but they do show a sincere attempt by the government.

While the past year has been a mixed bag, it can be said that though the government may have good intentions, it needs more direction and clarity with its plans. PTI keeps arguing that Rome wasn’t built in a day and it needs time to bring about progress, but Rome was also not built with just earnest intentions.