LAHORE - Speakers of a seminar have laid stress on holding talks to resolve the Kashmir issue

“Talks are the only solution to Kashmir while nuclear capability is only for survival not for wars of massive destructions, said speakers of the seminar organised by the Pakistan Visionary Forum.

Former foreign secretary Shamshad Ahmed Khan, former state minister Qayyum Nizami, agricultural scientist Dr Muhammad Sadiq, former adviser COMSATS Dr. Hasibullah, ex-chairman IRSA Shafqat Masood, former adviser IMF Khalid M Saleem, former information secretary of PTI Zubair Sheikh, former MD Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Foundation Mansoor Ahmed, Poet Jameel Gishkori, Chairman Izhar Group Ayub Sabir Izhar, Salman Abid, Khalid Nasr, Ikram Koshal, Prof Dr Atiya Syed, Engineer Yaqoob Chaudhry and Prof Mashkoor Ahmed were among the speakers. They said India has brought the Kashmir issue to light by abrogating articles 370 and 35 (A). Pakistan, they said, was incomplete without Kashmir. There has never been any change in Pakistan’s stance on occupied Kashmir. Pakistan is effectively fighting the Kashmir case at every forum. Pakistani nation is united on Kashmir issue , they added. The speakers said Kashmiris have blood relation with Pakistan.

Former foreign secretary Shamshad Ahmed Khan explained the Kashmir dispute in historical, international, and internal perspectives. He said we should take Kashmir issue realistically instead of raising slogans. There is no shortcut to achieve quick success in freedom movement of Kashmir. We should remain united. We should encourage Kashmiris by providing them moral, political and diplomatic support, he added.