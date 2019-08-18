Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-A 28-foot wide breach occurred in a canal near Qasim Wali Hati on Zahirpir Road in Khanpur tehsil, some 56km from here, on Sunday.

According to locals, the breach occurred between RD 10 and 11 of 4-L Ikhtiyar distributary canal when a farmer was stealing water through a tube with the alleged facilitation of Irrigation Department officials. People of the area immediately called the Irrigation Department officials who arrived late; and meanwhile, neighbouring residents started efforts to plug the breach. According to Irrigation Department sources, the breach occurred due to indifference to strengthen the banks of the canal. Locals claimed that they had complained many times about the weak banks of the canal to the officials concerned but to no avail. Another Irrigation Department official, seeking anonymity, told The Nation that due to unavailability of funds from govt, the canal banks could not be maintained. After the breach, nearby fields were inundated. When contacted, Senior Engineer Ghulam Murtaza Baloch did not attend the call.