Share:

ISLAMABAD-After a lapse of nearly 4 decades, finally the Capital Development Authority is going to float tenders for development works in sector E-12.

The CDA Management had announced in February to initiate development activities in stalled sectors. The authority, following its policy, conducted consecutive operations to retrieve the acquired land for development of sector E-12.

Formal tender for development of infrastructure is to be floated in national dailies on Monday and bids would be invited from interested bidders in this regard.

Initially, work will be started on service road of the sector and gradually momentum shall be built. The CDA had sold plots to 4,099 buyers in 1989 but failed to deliver them to the buyers because they could not move out local landowners from the area to begin development work after clearing their pending dues and compensation.

E-12 was first announced in the 1970s, and the CDA acquired land for around 5,000 housing units.

The sector spreads over 777 acres and consists of six ‘mouzas’, Dharek Mohri, Bhakar Mohri, Bhakkar Fateh Baksh, Bara Darri, Sari Saral and Golra Sharif.

According to a press note issued by the civic body, development of sector E-12 will add to the housing units currently available in the city as well as in the country. Roughly, over 4,000 units will eventually be created in sector E-12.

It was further stated that the development works in other sectors are also in the pipeline and it would be started soon.

Currently, a total of 17 sectors are stalled because of negligence of CDA resulting in extreme shortage of affordable housing for the citizens while its continuous failure to complete the sectors forced people to invest in private housing schemes and even in unauthorised ventures.

The stalled sectors include C-13, C-14, C-15, C-16, D-13, E-13, F-13, H-16, I-17, I-12, I-15, Kuri Model Village, Park Enclave II and Chatta Bakhtawar.

In the absence of affordable housing units, over 100 legal and illegal housing societies have been launched in Islamabad while its rural areas have also witnessed a mushroom growth of development.

The development of these sectors demand a comprehensive plan with full backing of the government because the matter involves complex issues ranging from litigation to financial needs while the capacity of the Capital Development Authority is also a major problem.