SHARAQPUR SHARIF-Clean and Green Pakistan campaign has been started in Sharaqpur Sharif with the plantation of 1,200 saplings in Purani Bheni Forest.

These views were expressed by Sharaqpur Sharif Assistant Commissioner Mazhar Ali Sarwar at the inauguration ceremony of Clean and Green Pakistan in Purani Bheni Forest. The AC started the campaign by planting a sapling. On this occasion, Tehsildar Syed Akmal Haider Shah, Malik Zulfiqar Ali, Haji Aashiq Ali, Aakash Ahmed and many officers of Forest Department were also present. It was said that a large number of saplings would be planted in different areas of Sharaqpur Sharif to enhance the beauty of the city, and these plants would also help decrease pollution. The AC said many steps were taken to clean the city, adding “We are ready to solve the drainage problem in the city.” He also vowed to solve the problems faced by THQ Hospital.