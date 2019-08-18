Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi district police will finalise foolproof security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram, said City Police Officer Rawalpindi Faisal Rana on Sunday.

The CPO said that leaves of all police personnel had been cancelled to ensure elaborate security for Muharram, adding that a special 24/7 control room had also been set up in the CPO office.

Last year, total 1766 ‘majalis’ had been organised during first ‘ashra’ of Muharram while 316 processions including 270 traditional and 46 licensed were taken out, he said. The CPO said that special flag marches would be organised to show strength. Superintendents of Police of every division would be responsible for all security arrangements in their respective areas, he added. The police will finalise elaborate security arrangements for peaceful passage of Muharram and foolproof security arrangements will be made for the security of ‘majalis’ and Muharram mourning processions to be taken out during 1st Muharram to 30th in Rawalpindi district.