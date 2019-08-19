Share:

SIALKOT - Police provided security to the grieving family which had lost two of its members in armed attacks by rivals in Bhadaal village here.

According to the local police officials, two Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) and 10 Constables have been deputed in Bhadaal village who will perform duty round the clock in three shifts.

The family said that deployment of the policemen would help avert any further loss of life in future. “Had the police been deployed earlier, our beloved would not have fallen prey to rivals’ attacks.”

The accused had murdered Sheikh Arshad on April 27, 2019, and they also murdered his son Sheikh Arshad for pursuing a case against them. Recently, they shot at and injured Kishwar Mehmood (younger brother of Sheikh Rashid) along with his two cousins - Shoaib and Asghar.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan sought a detailed report from Sialkot District Police Officer Mustansar Feroz within 24 hours regarding Sialkot Saddr police’s negligence in Bhadaal village incident. The IG asked the Sialkot police chief to take stern action against the negligent police officials. According to local senior police officials, the IG Punjab also directed the Sialkot DPO to ensure protection of lives and properties of the grieving family.