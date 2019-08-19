Share:

UPPER DIR - At least five people died and may others got injured Sunday when a car bomb exploded in Upper Dir district’s Gamadand area, local authorities confirmed.

According to the district police officer (DPO) Mian Naseeb Jan, the blast was carried out with a remote-controlled device and was installed in a car. The 17 injured included three police officers as well.

The bodies, as well as the wounded people, were shifted to a local hospital while security forces cordoned off the area.

Condition of some of the injured was stated to be critical and they were shifted to Peshawar for emergency medical treatment.

Separately, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai confirmed that five people had been killed in the blast.

He termed the incident was the result of old enmity, saying there was a feud over Haji Moutabir Khan’s property and in the past both the parties had launched numerous attacks on each other.

Shaukat added that two suicide attacks have been made on Haji Moutabir Khan in the past and the injured.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan strongly condemned the Upper Dir bomb explosion and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives. The CM in a statement sympathised with bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

He advised that the wounded people be provided the best medical care.