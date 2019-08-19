Share:

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has on Monday summoned an emergency meeting after India released at least two lakh cusecs water from its barrages and dams into the River Sutlej without prior information.

The session will make an in-depth analysis of the situation and deliberate on precautionary measures which are needed be taken after the flooding alert by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

It is worth mentioning here that CM Usman Buzdar worked late into night and monitored the rescue work beforehand himself. He issued important directives to the administration and other relevant staff.

Let it be known that the NDMA had reported that 150,000 to 200,000 cusecs water from Indian Punjab will enter Ganda Singh Wala, a border village near Kasur, during next 12 to 24 hours.