ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned the heinous bomb attack targeting civilians during a marriage function in Kabul.

More than 63 innocent people have reportedly lost their lives in the dastardly inhuman act.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of innocent victims. We pray for the departed souls and for early recovery of many others who were seriously injured in the attack,” said a foreign ministry statement.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Terrorism is a common threat for the entire region and must be defeated together,” it added.