SARGODHA - Alleged embezzlement has been revealed in the funds allocated for cleanliness of the city during Eidul Azha.

Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal Sheikh had released Rs2.1 million to Municipal Corporation Sargodha to keep 22 union councils of the city neat and clean through early removal of offal of slaughtered animals from roads, chowks, streets and localities.

For this purpose, it had been planned that printed bags of Municipal Corporation would be distributed among citizens and 66 loader rickshaws would be hired-three loaders for each union council. People were to fill the bags with offal so that they could be taken away on the loader rickshaws.

But citizens could not find any bag while only a single loader rickshaw was sent to each union council. It causes huge dirtiness and pollution in the city as heaps of offal and remnants of the animals were witnessed on the city roads.

Citizens have demanded high ups to probe into the irregularity. It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar arrived at Sargodha on the first day of Eid, but he was kept in dark about the situation by the authorities.