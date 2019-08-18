Share:

ISLAMABAD-The federal government retrieved 15,000 kanals grabbed state land worth Rs100 billion from outlaws by conducting 70 anti-encroachment operations in Islamabad.

According to the one year performance report of Ministry of Interior shared by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday, the Capital Development Authority started construction activities at Burma Bridge, G-7/G-8 Interchange, Islamabad Smart Highway, CDA Hospital, and Park Enclave Bridge. The government established 3 ‘Panahgahs’ (shelter homes) at I-11, G-9 and Tarlai (Islamabad) to accommodate over 1,500 people, with 300 staying overnight, every day.

Facilitation centres were established at Tarlai and Bhara Kahu to assist general public in rural areas, she said.

The report mentioned that a sum of Rs1,893 million had been collected from Islamabad Capital Territory during financial year 2018-19 as compared to Rs669 million collected during the previous corresponding year.

A separate Law and Order Division had been established to improve effectiveness of ICT police. Heinous crimes had been reduced by 19 percent in last nine months due to effective crime prevention and detection. As many as 921 drug peddlers were arrested, registering 847 FIRs against them, she said.

The Islamabad Traffic Police started issuing same day driving licences. The issuance of paperless digitized tickets on traffic violations was started in the ICT thorough smart phone mobile application, sending electronic receipt to the drivers via SMS, she said.

The prime minister approved 3,386 posts for ICT Police in three phases. The recruitment of 1,262 police personnel is in final stages, she said.

A Commission on Islamabad Master Plan, having private sector members, was constituted, which completed data collection, survey, etc. Report by experts was likely to be finalized and submitted to the Cabinet within one month, the report said. Cases registered against CDA officials

Meanwhile, Online news agency reported that an FIR was registered against top CDA officers for alleged involvement in illegal transfer of two costly houses worth Rs200 million located in a posh sector of the federal capital.

The sources have confirmed that case was registered against five officers included CDA member estate Khushal Khan Khattak at police station Aabpara.

The ugly practice of costly plot transferring was going on in CDA without any check and now the officers like member estate are facing cases in this respect.

According to the documents of two separate cases, a citizen Sajid had lodged complaint at police station Aabpara through court against CDA member estate Khushal Khan, Deputy Director Estate management and other officials.

The complainant mentioned that these officers had allegedly transferred a house in F/8-3 on copy of lost allotment letter despite of the fact that original documents were available with the court. Sources said that kickback of millions of rupees had been received in this case. The case was registered under section 420/468/471 at Aabpara police station.

On the other hand, another FIR was also registered against the officials by FIA for transferring a house in F-8/3 on fake attorney. Two foreign office officials were also included in case of confirming fake power of attorney.