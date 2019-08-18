Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid announced to establish a nursing and paramedical college at Toba Tek Singh. Addressing a ceremony held to distribute health cards among deserving people here on Sunday, she also stated that District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital would be upgraded and all medical facilities would be provided at public hospitals. She told the participants that 118,000 persons of Toba Tek Singh district would be provided health cards, adding that those who failed to get cards would be delivered in second phase and each card holder would be able to get medical treatment worth Rs720,000 in a year. She also said a total of 7.2 million persons would be handed over these cards all over the province till the end of 2019, adding “So far the cards have been distributed in 24 districts of the province.” She claimed that 14,000 new doctors had been recruited recently while 2,200 specialist doctors had been appointed in Rural Health Centres and Basic Health Units in the province. Punjab Women Development Minister Ashfa Fatyana, Kamalia based Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Riaz Fatyana, Toba based PTI MPA Saeed Ahmed Saeed, Punjab PTI vice president Ch Ashfaq, Deputy Commissioner Mohsin Rashid, District Police Officer Waqar Qureshi, District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Zafar Abbas, and PTI leaders from all cities of the district were also present. The health minister also visited Faisalabad University of Agriculture sub campus and planted a tree there under Plant For Pakistan Day campaign. Principal Dr Qamar Bilal briefed the minister about the successful performance of the sub campus.