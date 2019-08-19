Share:

Lahore - Like around the world, the Humanitarian Day will be observed across the country today. In his message on the eve of World Humanitarian Day, the CM said: “Islam is a religion of love with humanity and our Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) set an example of love for the humanity. He said: “There is a dire need to promote golden principles of love towards humanity for setting up of a peaceful society which will be free from colour, creed or race.” He criticised India, saying: “As the world is celebrating Humanitarian Day, India has crossed all limits of the humiliation of humanity. “Every eye and heart is saddened over Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. Kashmiri people have been deprived of all their basic rights a peaceful society cannot be formed without the principles of love and humanity. It is a moral obligation of every individual of the society to help the ailing humanity,” he concluded.