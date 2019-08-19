Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has called upon the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to withdraw the over 200 percent hike in property tax for commercial consumers as doubling property tax in one go was totally unjustified and would add to the difficulties of business community. Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, and Rafat Farid, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that MCI has unilaterally made over 200 percent increase in property tax for commercial consumers from 1st July 2019 without any public hearing, which was not justified. They emphasized that MCI should have first organized a public hearing on the issue and after getting the point of view of stakeholders, it should have taken a consensus decision.