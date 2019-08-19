Share:

KARACHI - People in large number participated in the Independence Day City Parade which was taken out from Bara Dari to Tower here on Sunday.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani along with the Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah jointly inaugurated the event by cutting the ribbon.

People include Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also boarded one of the many beautifully decorated “two-horse Baggi” to take part in the parade.

Traditional floats representing all four provinces of the country also participated in the parade.

Reception stalls were also set up at Shaheen Complex Chowk and other locations on the route of the parade where national songs were played. Girls wearing traditional colourful dresses holding national flags in their hands also joined the parade.

Musical bands of Sindh Police and Sindh Rangers also participated in the parade. The police and Sindh Rangers personnel made ample security arrangements for the event.

All small lanes, roads, streets which were leading to the routes of the parade were closed with the help of barricades and tents, besides deployment of law enforcement personnel, to stop the unwanted entry.

President Pakistan Sports Welfare Association Shahida Parveen Kyani and Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sports Coordinator, Salim Khamisani and other social persons distributed T-shirts among visitors.

Former hockey player Islahauddin, former cricketer Javed Miandad, Arts Council President Ahmed Shah, Khalid Jamil Shamsi Vice President Pakistan Tennis Federation, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate, Asghar Baloch, Secretary Sindh Boxing Association, M Arshad Yoga Association, Ahmed Ali Rajput, Mehfoozul Haq, Sindh Olympics Association and others attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that we were celebrating the Independence Day and expressed our solidarity with the Kashmiris at every level as our leadership Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others also expressed their solidarity with Kashmiris across the country.

He further said that we were with Kashmiri people in this testing times and fight for their rights at every level to give message to the world that we are one.

“We are here through holding this city parade for the people of the city to provide them opportunities of Independence Day celebrations and involve them in such healthy activities for the restoration of glory and historical back ground of Karachi in proper way,” Shah added.

Syed Nasir appreciated the efforts of Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani and his whole team for the development , beauty and restore the old glory of Karachi. He also lauded the role of various organisations, legends and individuals who participated and contribute in the parade.

Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani said that this was an important event in connection with Independence Day celebrations and it would be continued every year as institutional way. He said that various steps had been taken for the development, beautification and restore the glory of the city and people of Karachi fully supported us in our every endeavors and in future further activities would be planned for them in befitting manner. Sindh government has fully supported and cooperated as well as many organisations individuals, district and police administration have also played key role to hold such event, he added.

The commissioner lauded the efforts and steps taken by the district and police administration especially Sindh police and Rangers, scouts, bands and volunteers.