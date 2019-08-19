Share:

Srinagar\Islamabad - Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir Sunday reimposed curbs on people’s movement following a flare-up in violence as officials claimed to be easing their nearly two-week crackdown sparked by a downgrade in the region’s autonomy.

At least one person, identified as Mohammad Ayub, was martyred and scores injured during clashes between Indian troops and protesters who defied curfew orders and other restrictions in occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the international community must seriously consider the security of India’s nuclear arsenal as it was in the control of the fascist, racist Hindu Supremacist Modi government.

The skirmishes between residents and Indian police in Occupied Kashmir left dozens injured, according to senior officials and eyewitnesses quoted by Reuters.

New Delhi’s August 5 decision to reduce the majority Muslim region’s autonomy sparked resentment in Indian-controlled Kashmir and across the border in Azad Kashmir, as well as in Islamabad.

It was followed by a security crackdown and news blackout, the interruption of Internet, media, and phone service, and strict limits on movements by the public.

Reuters quoted two senior government officials saying at least two dozen people were taken to hospitals with pellet injuries after violence in the region’s biggest city, Srinagar, late on August 17.

One of the officials said people had pelted police with stones in a number of places in Srinagar and that such incidents had intensified in recent days.

Reuters quoted eyewitnesses and officials as saying that Indian troops used tear gas, so-called chili grenades that use chili pepper to produce a pungent, stinging smoke, and pellets to disperse protesters.

Two senior government officials confirmed that at least two dozen people were admitted to hospitals with pellet injuries. The heavy clashes broke out in around two dozen places in Srinagar including Soura, Rainawari, Nowhetta and Gojwara areas of the city.

The authorities continue to impose strict curfew and other restrictions across the Kashmir valley and at least five districts of Jammu region on the 14th consecutive day. Many residents in Bemina area

of Srinagar complained that the troops raided their houses, assaulted them and damaged properties with stones and iron rods. Thousands of people have been arrested by the Indian forces over the past two weeks.

As a result of strict curfew and all sorts of communication blockade, a humanitarian crisis is unfolding as people are facing severe shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines in the occupied territory. The authorities also continue to impose information blockade as TV channels, internet links and online editions of newspapers remain suspended since August 5. After a brief pause, the authorities snapped again mobile and internet services in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts of Jammu region.

Almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continue to remain under house arrest or in jails.

The Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin speaking during a press interaction in New Delhi said that the situation in occupied Kashmir was comparable to that in the early 90s when the fixed line phones had stopped working and mobility of journalists had been completely blocked.

Meanwhile, Turkey has urged the United Nations to play a more active role in resolving the Kashmir dispute within the framework of its resolutions. The Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement issued in Ankara, welcomed the consultations held by the UN Security Council on the recent developments in Kashmir.

While the media clampdown has made reporting from the region difficult, Indian officials had said on August 17 that they were easing restrictions and restoring travel and other services, including telephones, in many places.

Hundreds of local leaders remain in detention in the region, and others have been taken to detention facilities outside of Kashmir.

Imran Khan’s tweets

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the international community must seriously consider the security of India’s nuclear arsenal as it was in the control of the fascist, racist Hindu Supremacist Modi government.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that India has been captured by a fascist and racist Hindu Supremacist ideology and leadership, as Germany had been captured by Nazis.

He said this threatens nine million Kashmiris, who are under siege in the Occupied Kashmir for over two weeks which should have sent alarm bells ringing across the world with UN Observers being sent there.

The prime minister said that the threat also extends to Pakistan, the minorities in India and in fact the very fabric of Nehru and Gandhi’s India.

He said that one can simply Google to understand the link between the Nazi ideology and ethnic cleansing and genocide ideology of the RSS-BJP founding fathers.

Imran said that four million Indian Muslims already face detention camps and cancellation of citizenship.

He said that the world must take note of it as this genie is out of the bottle and the doctrine of hate and genocide, with RSS goons on the rampage, will spread unless the international community acts now to stop it.

The prime minister said that the world must also seriously consider the safety and security of India’s nuclear arsenal in the control of the fascist, racist Hindu Supremacist Modi government. He said this is an issue that impacts not just the region but also the world.

The prime minister once again urged all world powers to take note of the RSS-BJP doctrine of hate and genocide, warning that it would continue to spread unless the international community acts now.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned the international community of severe repercussions and reactions if they silently witness another Srebrenica-type massacre and ethnic cleansing of Muslims in IOK.

“If war breaks out in the region, the world powers and international bodies will be responsible as they have failed to implement the UN resolutions on Kashmir,” the premier wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Pakistan has repeatedly told the international community that the Kashmir dispute between Islamabad and New Delhi remains a potential nuclear flashpoint in the South Asian region.

Prime Minister however, has also clarified that Pakistan does not want war in the region, as any military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours could prove to be apocalyptic not just for the region but the whole world.