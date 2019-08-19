Share:

LAHORE - The King Edward Medical University has emerged as a beacon of quality in medical education by scoring 90.84 marks in quality and an appreciation letter by higher education commission of Pakistan received recently.

This institution has rich historical background which dates back to the 19th century; hence it is the oldest medical institution in Pakistan imparting medical education with efficiency and quality. Quality enhancement cell under supervision of Director Prof Syed Asghar Naqi has ensured that all academic activities are in accordance with the internationally accepted and approved standards.

The KEMU has submitted QEC report for the year 2019-20 and quite confident to get more than 95% score by the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) of the HEC. It has a diverse student body comprising students from Pakistan, Yemen, Iran, Afghanistan, Nepal, China, Bangladesh, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Germany, England, Canada and USA. Alumni being spread far and wide both within the country and abroad bringing a good name to the country and Alma mater. Since its inception (159 years of excellence in medical education), it is the most preferred public sector medical college in the country. In 2018 during the tenure of Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, History Book of KEMU was compiled from authentic sources, collected from alumni and families of old Kemcolians, and searched from historical archives in libraries. History Book titled as “158 years of Excellence in KEMU” was published after great hard work and inaugurated by the honorable Chancellor who declared this as the precious asset to transfer to next generation of medical doctors. Medical Education in KEMU has passed through revolutionary changes in order to improve research, examination system, audit process, academic programmes, curricula development, regulations for conduct and discipline, formulation of policies, financial funding, and upgrading of the infrastructure by current Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal and untiring efforts of his team.

In October 2018, all PHD Programmes in basic sciences were approved by HEC and PMDC. The faculty of KEMU is above 90% completed. Numerous training workshops were conducted to train next generation of medical post graduate students, teachers and the academic staff and instill professionalism and leadership. Foreign delegations were invited from United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Turkey and China for knowledge transfer. Prolific researchers and renowned medical teachers from top ranked foreign universities, Royal Colleges of Edinburgh, London, Glasgow; and Royal College Canada serve in editorial board of Annals of KEMU. “Annals” is a biomedical research journal that is devoted to publishing the recent advances in all areas of biomedical research for physicians, surgeons, post graduate trainees and students with special emphasis on clarity of presentation and accuracy of the presented data. Annals is indexed and abstracted in more than twenty two highly reputable international databases and organizations. It is recognized by HEC and PM&DC. It is accepted for PhD research publications and research articles for fellowship in lieu of dissertation. It is included in Master Journal List of Thomson Reuters, Directory of Open Access Journals & CrossRef. It has citations from 186 countries around the world. Research innovations and Cutting Edge technologies are reflected in the faculty and postgraduate research projects by students.

Students with top merit in CIP (Central Induction Policy) and high achievers in academics get admission in the University and current enrollments include total 1,131 in various postgraduate programmes. KEMU has offered maximum postgraduate programmes to next generation of medical professionals including Diploma, MD, MS, MDS, MPhil, fellowships, and PhD. KEMU offers a complete series of learning experiences to the students and recognized by both HEC and PMDC.

Road maps and regulations of postgraduate programmes are approved from academic council and being published in “Compendium of Postgraduate Programs in KEMU.” The administration of the University has approached Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates for recognition of University degrees and quite hopeful to get the University degrees recognized on the basis of stringent training systems, formulation of post graduate regulations and robust examination systems at par with international standards. We have already received positive response from UAE. KEMU is holding the prestigious membership of Common Wealth Universities for better training of human resource and technology transfer. KEMU and China Medical University has been declared as “Sister Universities.” The Medical education has been transformed by stringent mechanisms of resource allocation, and ensuring merit and justice in selections. Facilities including library hall, e library with e journals and e books, student hostels separate for boys and girls, examination halls, auditorium, sports facilities, talent, merit and need based scholarships are available to the students.

KEMU has robust department of information technology. Dedicated Website is continuously updated and accessed globally with 1500,000 page views in last six months.

Education Management Systems and Campus Management Systems are fully functional and being utilized to promote learning environment with latest and appropriate technology. E log system for strict monitoring of postgraduate trainings, assessments and evaluation is developed and will be launched in couple of months by untiring team efforts under leadership of Prof Khalid Masood Gondal.

Continuous professional development with emphasis on recent advances in medical education and research included future plans for establishment of simulations and skill lab, minimally invasive surgery centers, state of art laboratories for clinical and preventive trials, center of excellence for robotic surgery, and use of artificial intelligence in healthcare and medical education. New campus (230 acres land) of KEMU is under construction and promises a great future of medical education in Pakistan. As per instruction of the honorable chancellor, the solar energy source will be utilized with conservation of rain water in new campus. We made sure the provision of clean drinking water in all campuses. We expect that with the team spirit and collective wisdom of the faculty KEMU will soon be top university of the country and one of the best in the world.

