Share:

ATTOCK - Naib Subedar Ahmed Khan Awan, who embraced martyrdom in Kashmir Kel Sector, has been laid to rest in his native graveyard in Dhok Akbari of Attock district, almost 24km away from district headquarters, with full military honours.

A smartly dressed army contingent presented salute to the martyr. Floral wreaths on behalf of Chief of Army Staff, Joint Chief of Staff Committee and other officers of the military were laid on his grave by Brig Tariq Jan.

The martyr has left his mother, wife, three sons and two daughters in mourning. Naib Subedar was born in 1979 in village Saqabad (Dhok Akbari), and he joined Pak Army in 1998.

He served in different areas and was recently deployed in Kail Sector Kashmir where he embraced martyrdom defending his motherland. One of his brothers is serving in Pak Amy and another one in Rescue 1122 Attock. Army officers from Special Service Group (SSG) including Brig Tariq Jan, Col Abid, Col Tahir, Col Nauman, MNA Major Tahir Sadiq, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, DSP Fayyaz, SHO Abid Shah, Taimoor Aslam and hundreds of people from different walks of life attended his funeral prayers.