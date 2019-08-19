Share:

ATTOCK - Naib Subedar Ahmad Khan Awan, who had embraced martyrdom in Kashmir Kel Sector the other day, was laid to rest in his native graveyard in Dhok Akbari of Attock district, 24 km away from here with full military honour on Sunday.

A smarlty dressed army contingent, presented general salute to the martyr. Floral wreaths on behalf of Chief of Army Staff, Joint Chief of Staff Committee and others were laid on his grave by Brig Muhammad Tariq Jan. The martyr has left behind his bereaved his, wife, three sons and two daughters.

Naib Subedar was born in 1979 in village Saqabad (Dhok Akbari), joined Pak Army in 1998. He served in different areas. Recently he was deployed in Kail Sector Kashmir where he embraced martyrdom defending his motherland.

Army officers from SSG Brig Muhammad Tariq Jan, Col Abid, Col Tahir, Col Noaman, MNA Major Tahir Sadiq, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari, police officers DSP Fayyaz, SHO Abid Shah, Taimoor Aslam and hundered of people from different walks of life attended the funeral prayer.