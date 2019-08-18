Share:

OKARA-Narendra Modi has committed an illegal, immoral, and inhuman act by revoking the special status of Kashmir, said Provincial Information Minister Pir Samsam Ali Bukhari.

Addressing a gathering here, he said that Kashmir would become a part of Pakistan, adding that the Pakistani government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had achieved great diplomatic success by apprising the whole world of the current situation in Kashmir.

He said that Modi had emerged as Hitler, adding that his fascist policies were pushing the entire region towards destruction. He vehemently criticised human rights violations in Kashmir, saying that right to self determination was the basic right of Kashmiris.

He said that Indian occupying forces had been involved in massacre of unarmed Kashmiri people, adding that Pakistan had apprised the whole world of India’s atrocities in Kashmir.

“Despite all her efforts, Indian cannot suppress the freedom of Kashmir,” the minister said, and adding that Pakistan’s Armed Forces were fully capable to thwart any misadventure by India.

The minister said that the government had devised plans for the development of the country and welfare of the people.

He disclosed that the Punjab government would announce a package of billions of rupees for the people of Okara which would open new vistas of progress and building. He said that Okara would be linked to motorway, adding that the days of prosperity were very near.

He said that several public welfare projects were near completion, adding that the government would spend every penny of the people on their welfare.

He claimed that the government would ensure concrete and practical measures for the accomplishment of the tasks, adding that it the party workers would help the government make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

He said that the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be materialised, and adding that the PTI government adhered to the vision of Quaid for the development of the country.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will lead the nation to accomplish the vision of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam.”

DEPARTMENTS ON ALERT

All the government departments have been put on high alert to face flood situation in the district. Assistant Commissioner Umar Mabool told the media that River Ravi had been flowing in a normal flow.

Assistant Commissioner Depalpur Tabraiz Sadiq had been directed by Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan to keep constant watch on the flow of River Sutlej and keep informing her about the development of arrangements to face flood situation in the river.

The people residing in the bed of river have been directed to move to safe places. Camps have been set up on the banks of the rivers and the adjoining areas where the Rescue 1122, Health Department and Canal Department staff had been performing duty round the clock.

At Head Sulemanki on river Sutlej, the flow of coming water is 12234 cusec. It is suspected that India would release water in River Sutlej within next 72 hours. However, the district administration has taken up all measures to face any serious situation of flood.

36 BOOKED

As many as 36 suspects were booked for manhandling Wapda team over arresting an electricity thief in village 3/SP Dodhowal.

According to Haveli Lakkha police, the Wapda team got arrested a villager named Latif for stealing power. The suspects came for his help and they manhandled the team. They also threatened the team members with dire consequences. A case u/s 506 and 186 of PPC was registered against Latif and other 35 unidentified accomplices on the complaint of SDO Amin Tayyab.

MAN ELECTROCUTED

A 40 years old man was electrocuted. Dilawar of Nol-Plot was mincing meat on an electric machine. Suddenly, he received electrical shock and died on the spot.