MULTAN - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan arrested another two persons allegedly involved in Ajwa Garden Housing Society Bahawalpur scam. The accused are: ex-TMO Ataullah Wahla and ex-Chief Officer District Council Bahawalpur Arshad Ghumman. The accused will be presented on Monday (today) before court for getting physical remand.

Earlier, the NAB had arrested four accused namely Muhammad Rafique Javed, Owner/Developer of Ajwa Garden Housing Society, Riaz Ahmed, Ali Akbar Kamran, Abdur Razaq (Officials of Bahawalpur Municipal Corporation) on August 16 involved in the scam.

They are on physical remand till August 30. Accused Muhammad Rafiq Javed is involved in cheating members of public at large. He allegedly sold plots to general public and collected money but failed to complete the development work.

Moreover, he, in connivance with above mentioned accused officials of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur got released saleable mortgaged land which was retained with MC Bahawalpur as guarantee against completion of development work of Ajwa Garden Housing Scheme.

In this way, they deprived the residents of the Ajwa Garden Housing Scheme, from their hard earned money, amounting to Rs 152 million.