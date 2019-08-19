Share:

WARBURTON - It is a great honour for District Nankana Sahib that it has grabbed third position in school education this quarter of the year across the Punjab.

Reportedly, Program Management and Implementation Unit - Punjab Education Sector Reforms Program (PMIU-PESRP) evaluates the schools on the basis of 14 mandatory indicators and calculates the quarterly cumulative positions of 36 districts of Punjab. These reports reflect the leadership and management of district officers and devotion of Head Teachers and teachers in that district. District Nankana Sahib achieved a landmark in this race of quality education for the first time and occupied the top third position among thirty six districts of Punjab. Presence of Head Teachers, Teachers & students, cleanliness, facilities like drinking water, wash rooms, boundary wall, security, LND are some important indicators considered in schools across the Punjab.

Office-bearers of Headmasters’ Association Nankana Sahib including Javed Ashraf Shooka, Malik Iqbal, Najeebulla, Mirza Salim, Naeem Virk, Khalida Awan, Aafia Gulzar, Tasleem Tayyaba, Zafar Wattu, Rao Atif, Arshid Wattu and general public including Gopal Singh Chawla from sikh community, Rai Abid from judiciary, and M. Yasin and Irfan from Private Schools Association congratulated Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib Raja Mansoor Ahmed who provided all facilities mandatory for quality education at schools.

They also congratulated Javed Iqbal Babar, Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Nankana Sahib , who led the school education in a very smooth but aggressive way. He encouraged the principals and teachers to work with commitment and devotion for the sake of respect and honour.

DEOs Shahida Sohail, Rana M. Irshad, Farhat Amin and Deputy DEOs Tahir Nadim, Rana Ashraf, Humaira Bhatti, and AEOs Jamila Khalid, Iqra, Umair, Ammar, Javed Babar, Absaar worked very hard for the achievement of this privilege. Javed Iqbal Babr CEO DEA pledged to achieve all other milestones placed ahead on Chief Minister’s Road Map.