ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority (NHA) has marked August 18 as “Plant for Pakistan Day” and arranged multiple plantation events across the country.

As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the special directives of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, NHA observed August 18, as “Plant for Pakistan Day” also marked withstanding united with the Kashmiri brethren.

To this effect, NHA planted trees all along the national highways located in Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

In this regard, NHA arranged two ceremonies in Rawalpindi Division. One was held at T-Chowk near Rawat while other was a joint ceremony held with the cooperation of Punjab Forest Department and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at Kalyam on G.T. Road (N-5) near Mandra.

The ceremony was a gesture of firm commitment of Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan and special directive of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mr. Murad Saeed towards afforestation before the world that will pave the way for providing momentum to the activities under the 10 billion tree tsunami programme. It was informed that ¼ area of the world is consist of forests. Trees not only provide healthy environment but they also provide guard against national disasters like floods, land sliding and adverse effects of the changing climate. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Conservator Rawalpindi Khizer Hayat informed that today 150 million saplings are being planted across the country and in Rawalpindi Division 535,511 saplings are being planted.

MPA Javed Kousar was of the view that after planting, taking care of saplings is a matter of more importance.

NHA’s General Manager Talat Mehmood Gondal said NHA will continue its afforestation programme in the country.

‘Every person-two tree’

campaign commenced in Gujranwala

Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood on Sunday inaugurated the “every person---two tree” plantation campaign by planting a sapling on the premises of commissioner office.

Officers of agriculture, forest and other government departments were present on the occasion. While addressing the ceremony, the commissioner said that about 1 million saplings would be planted during the current monsoon season for which the Forest Department had completed its arrangements, and this target would be achieved by the collaboration of education, agriculture, forest and other government departments throughout the region.