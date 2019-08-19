Share:

The All Parties Conference (APC) of Opposition parties terming the three-year-extension in tenure of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as usual decision has said that the decision should not be looked from political point of view as extension in tenures of government employees is routine matter.

The APC directed Rehbar Committee to prepare charter of demand in one week and said that after Rehbar Committee meeting on August 26, and another APC on August 29, further plan of action would be announced.

Addressing a press conference after the APC here on M, Jammiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the incumbent government set worst example of bad governance during its one year tenure which led to the prevailing situation as the country was facing economic problems and security issues also.

He held the incumbent government responsible for situation in Kashmir and instability at Line of Control. Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that after Modi’s success Kashmir issue will be resolved but the situation has worsen further, he added.

The JUI-F chief said that the government didn’t take the Kashmir issue serious which led to the prevailing situation.

He further stated that every countryman is upset due to anti-masses policies of the government. Price hike has made life of common man miserable, youth were worried due to unemployment while the business community was agonized due to huge taxes imposed on it, he stated.

Fazl said that there was lack of national solidarity which was major hurdle in resolution of the problems faced by the country and its people.