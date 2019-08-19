Share:

ISLAMABAD - The use of social media , smart diplomatic initiatives by the government of Pakistan and protest demonstrations both by government and opposition parties on Kashmir has considerably nullified the Indian propaganda on the issue.

Kashmir, being the longstanding conflict in South Asia, has recently attracted world’s attention, particularly after the successful conclusion of a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which is being rightly described as Pakistan’s victory on diplomatic front.

Apart from that, there have been protests outside every Indian embassy in the world, including London and Brussels.

After the Indian government’s decision to revoke the constitutional provisions that guaranteed special status to the Indian occupied Kashmir, social media users from Pakistan, especially government officials, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, took to the twitter to condemn Indian atrocities and to show immense support to Kashmiris.

The prime minister has not stopped talking about the issue on his twitter account along with calling various world leaders, including Iranian president and Indonesian prime minister to seek their support on the dispute.

ISPR Director General (DG) has also been acquainting the world with the issue through his official twitter account.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had also visited China earlier this week to apprise the Chinese leadership of latest developments in Kashmir. He also wrote to the UNSC president, asking him to convene an emergency meeting of the council to discuss India’s “illegal actions” that also “violate UN resolutions on Kashmir”.

UNSC held a consultative meeting on Friday to discuss the Kashmir issue as Pakistan urged the world body to implement its own resolutions on this 70-year-old dispute.

The meeting had been called by China on Pakistan’s request to discuss the prevailing situation in the occupied valley. Behind closed doors, briefings were given on situation in the region.

Speaking at a media briefing following the meeting, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi said the very fact that the meeting had taken place was “testimony to the fact that this is an internationally recognised dispute”.

Pakistan also observed India’s independence day (Aug 15) as a black day to convey to the world the message that Indian government’s actions in Kashmir were akin to those of Nazi Germany.

The expression of solidarity with Kashmiris was further augmented by an effective social media campaign on hashtags such as #KashmirBanegaPakistan and #15AugustBlackDay.

Various other hashtags like #RedForKashmir, #BleedForKashmir, #StandWithKashmir and #ModiKillingKashmiris #KashmirUnderThreat have also been trending on top on different social media sites.

People from around the world are expressing their unflinching support to the Kashmir cause despite complete communication blackout in the occupied region.