Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has told the United Kingdom that the country was safe and secure got the visit of the Royal couple – Prince Williams and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, officials said.

Senior government officials told The Nation that Pakistan contacted the UK amid reports that the royal visit may be cancelled due to Pak-India tensions.

“We have told them (the British counterparts) that the Royal couple will be provided adequate security and that Pakistan was awaiting their trip,” said one official.

Another official said Islamabad told the British authorities that “we will be disappointed if the visit didn’t happen.”

Earlier, a statement by the Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office said that the royal couple may be forced to give up their visit in light of the security conditions emerging after India revoked article 370 from occupied Kashmir.

London reconsiders Prince William-Kate visit amid Pak-India tension

In June this year, the British royal family shared that the couple will be visiting Pakistan this year. The news was shared on their Twitter and Instagram account.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office,” a statement from the palace had read. “The visit will take place in the autumn.”

High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria had also warmly welcomed the royal tweet and had replied with, “Upcoming Royal visit reflects the importance UK attaches to Pakistan. Both countries enjoy historical links and wish to strengthen further.”

This possible trip would mark Kate and William’s first-ever visit to Pakistan and their first tour together in 18 months, after the Duchess took a maternity leave to give birth and take care of Prince Louis, their youngest child. But whether they will actually travel to Islamabad has been made uncertain by India’s latest move on Kashmir.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said: “Clearly the situation arising from India’s recent revoking of the special status of the disputed region of Kashmir, which is administered by India, will be monitored closely by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and its evaluation of how events proceed will obviously determine whether the visit goes ahead.”

The first half of 2019 has marked one of the deadliest periods in the recent history of disputed Kashmir, with more than 300 people dead.

Kate and William’s visit to Pakistan could be risky even if the FCO gave the Cambridges the go-ahead to travel to Islamabad, according to Fitzwilliams.

He said: “There is considerable sensitivity in the sub-continent with regard to the British connection as both India and Pakistan are former British colonies.

The official visit by William and Kate to Pakistan in the autumn is likely to be more high profile than that by Charles and Camilla in 2006 as the Cambridges are so much in the news.

Nevertheless, the visit carried out by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in 2006 took place as London and Islamabad were involved in a row over Mirza Tahir Hussain, a British national who spent 18 years in the Pakistani death row accused of killing a taxi driver.

Kensington Palace has provided only a few details regarding Prince William and Kate trip, saying further information will be provided in “due course”.

William and Kate, who have not been on tour together for 18 months as the Duchess looked after their third baby Prince Louis.

The tour, which the three Cambridge children - Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 - will not be part of, will see them navigate significant security concerns to celebrate the country’s ties with the UK.

Pakistan’s high commissioner in London Nafees Zakaria had welcomed the original announcement in June. “The upcoming Royal Visit is a reflection of the importance the United Kingdom attaches to its relations with Pakistan,” said Mohammed Nafees Zakaria. “The two countries enjoy historical links which both sides wish to strengthen further,” he added.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew had later tweeted: “I’m delighted that TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Pakistan this autumn. They will receive a very warm welcome.”

Pakistan has close political, economic and cultural ties with the UK and more than one million British-Pakistanis community help to keep the two side close to each other. Prince William had shown interest in visiting Pakistan several months ago but had never given any time frame.