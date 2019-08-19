Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to participate in the ‘Plant 4 Pakistan Day’ in line with Prime Minister’s Green & Clean Pakistan and to re­alise the dream of planting 10 billion trees in next five years, the Petroleum Division and all companies under its administrative control have decided to take a leading role.

On the express directions of Secretary Pe­troleum Division all companies have been instructed to allocate sufficient funds under Corporate Social Responsibly to plant trees and to take measures to convert Pakistan into a greener and cleaner country. On Sunday, a tree plantation event was planned at the PMDC head office to start the plantation campaign.

MD PMDC Sajid Qazi along with senior management of the company planted over fifty trees at the head office. Similar tree plan­tation events are held in PMDC projects at Khewra, Warcha and Kalabagh.

Such events have been planned in different parts of the country by many national oil and gas companies under the administrative con­trol of Petroleum Ministry.