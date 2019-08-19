Share:

LAHORE - Parks and Horticulture Authority PHA yesterday started tree plantation drive and planted 21000 saplings and also distributed free sapling among citizens in nine zones. Minister for Housing Mehmoodur Rasheed, PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zehsan and PHA Officer Welfare Association General Secretary Javed Hamid distributed free sapling to citizens and took part in tree plantation drive in Gulshan Iqbal Park and other parts of the city. PHA used four mobile vans to distribute saplings to citizens.Meanwhile, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has started repair, maintenance, painting and patch work on important thoroughfares in various areas of provincial capital. The repair and maintenance work of various roads at a cost of Rs 83 million was started on August 17, which would be completed soon. The patch work on roads in Samanabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Sabzazar Scheme at a cost of Rs 13.2 million has been started.