Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are heading towards development phase in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, reported by Radio Pakistan.

In a statement on Monday, a spokesperson of Aviation Division said CAA has played a vital role in promotion of tourism as per the vision of the Prime Minister.

The Spokesperson said foundation stone of a new airport was laid in Gwadar during this year.

He said the process of installing modern equipment at different airports of the country and their upgradation continues.