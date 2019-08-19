Share:

Lahore - The Lahore Arts Council is organising a puppet show and a play for children on every Sunday. Dramas like Ainak wala Jin, Alladins Chiragh, and Taleem are being presented at Alhamra as part of Lahore Arts Council’s plan to promote cultural activities. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said the council would continue playing constructive role in building the nation. The Lahore Arts Council exective director stressed the need for imparting cultural norms to the youth. The timings would be from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm and the event would be free for all. The Lahore Arts Council had arranged a number of programmes for children during summer vacation