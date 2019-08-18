Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police kicked off campaign of ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ as IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan planted a sapling at Central Police Office, Police Line Headquarters here on Sunday. The campaign has been started as per directives of Prime Minister from 18th of August, according to the police officials. IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan in continuation of the campaign planted the sapling.

DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG (Operations) Waqar ud Din Syed, all SSPs, SPs and school children also participated in the ceremony. IGP Islamabad issued special directions in this regard to be carried out with full vigour. It is worth mentioning that all divisions of Islamabad police are actively participating in this campaign.

Until today, over 2500 plants have been planted by Islamabad police, according to the officials. The IGP has reiterated that planting a plant is a charity and brings about cleanliness in the environment. He further directed that this campaign should be continued and at least one police official should plant two plants.

Meanwhile, police arrested 14 outlaws including 9 drug-pushers from various areas of the city and recovered drugs, wine, stolen valuable and weapons from them, a police spokesman said. According to details, Kohsar police recovered two wine bottles from Tariq Iqbal and arrested him. Bhara Kahu police recovered one 12-bore gun and four wine bottles from two accused Talha and Raza. Karachi Company police arrested two accused Abrar Anwar and Raees after recovery of two wine bottles from their possession. Golra police arrested accused Haider after recovering one 30-bore illicit pistol from him. Tarnol police team arrested a lady Tarena and recovered 175 gram heroine from her.

Noon police arrested Raja Nasir after recovery of one 30-bore illicit pistol from him. Shehzad Town police arrested accused Moheb Ali after recovering 220 gram hashish from him. Bani Gala police arrested accused Nawaz after recovering 3 wine bottles from him. Ramana police arrested two accused Sher and Adnan after recovering 210 grams hashish and 230 grams heroine from their possession.

Industrial-Area police arrested accused Ameer Hassan in connection with a theft case. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.