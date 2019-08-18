Share:

NOORPUR THAL - Local police, under the leadership of Deputy Superintend of Police (DSP) Mehr Javed Iqbal, showed brilliant performance as they arrested notorious criminals from different areas. Locals lauded the efforts of DSP Mehr Javed Iqbal, SHO Saleemullah Khan and other officials of the police department. They also showered the police and Special Branch with praise for making foolproof security arrangements during Eid holidays and Independence Day rallies. The local circles said that Punjab Police were among the best forces in the country, and adding that it had the capacity to face any kind of security challenges.

“By ensuring best security arrangements at worship places, the police officials have proved that they have done their duty with dedication,” the citizens added.